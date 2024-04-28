JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $82.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

