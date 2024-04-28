Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on V. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $302.58.

Get Visa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $274.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.52. Visa has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.