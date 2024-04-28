Short Interest in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Increases By 178.6%

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the March 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hitek Global Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HKIT opened at $1.35 on Friday. Hitek Global has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Get Hitek Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hitek Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hitek Global stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hitek Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hitek Global Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hitek Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitek Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.