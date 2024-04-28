Barclays Boosts Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target to $21.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.86.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 12,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

