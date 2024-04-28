Mama’s Creations’ (MAMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of Mama’s Creations stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,069,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

