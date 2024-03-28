Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 3.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.37. 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,398. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

