Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) CEO Purchases $97,125.00 in Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Stabell acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 343,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,978.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Stabell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Jason Stabell bought 245,200 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,864.00.

EPSN stock remained flat at $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 22.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $8,722,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Epsilon Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,046,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 187,115 shares during the period. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 499,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 199,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

