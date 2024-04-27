Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $130.95. 798,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,852. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.61.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

