Zevin Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $958.68. 176,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,243. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $641.95 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $976.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $887.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.27 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

