Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,254 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,024,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 332,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,862,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.61.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

