SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 135,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLD traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.71. 8,679,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,900,365. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.29 and its 200 day moving average is $194.68.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

