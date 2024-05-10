Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $182,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 5,230,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.