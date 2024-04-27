Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1,745.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,144,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,843 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,616,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,933,000 after purchasing an additional 850,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 14,748,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981,272. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

