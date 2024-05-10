Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,203 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 33.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 53.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.11. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

