Zevin Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.9% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,570 shares of company stock worth $36,752,777. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.84. 660,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.97. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.