Zevin Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 2.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 43,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $566,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.