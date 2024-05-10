Kessler Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises about 3.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,983,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 68,357 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Zillow Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,020. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.