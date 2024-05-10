Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 3,084 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.20. 363,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

