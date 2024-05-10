Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Raised by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
AON Trading Up 1.9 %
AON stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,151. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.61.
AON Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.
View Our Latest Research Report on AON
Insider Transactions at AON
In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AON Company Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.