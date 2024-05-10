Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,750 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Biomerica were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Biomerica by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ BMRA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.59. 46,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Biomerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.92.

Biomerica Profile

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 117.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

