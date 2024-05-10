Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000. Roku comprises 3.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,182,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Roku by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,516,000 after acquiring an additional 653,940 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Roku by 814.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 241,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,910.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. 3,386,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

