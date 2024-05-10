Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.93. 8,726,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,195,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

