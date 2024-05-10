26,153 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 4.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.9 %

CRWD stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.76. 2,655,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,516. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.25 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.22, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.