Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. Textron makes up approximately 2.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Textron by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Textron by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $18,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,631. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

