Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $6,615,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.89. 674,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.60. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.