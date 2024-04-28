Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GILD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.87.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

