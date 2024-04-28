B. Riley Trims Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price to $8.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.64 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 85.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

