e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $218,625.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $179.63 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average of $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

