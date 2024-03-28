Professional Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF makes up about 0.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 1,727.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $756,000.

Get Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS GAA traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $28.91. 17,164 shares of the company traded hands. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.