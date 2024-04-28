NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 guidance at $2.97-3.38 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 2.970-3.380 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXPI opened at $242.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.20 and its 200-day moving average is $219.86. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

