Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,522 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS TAIL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,036 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.