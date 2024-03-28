Professional Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 538,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,058,000 after acquiring an additional 968,982 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMTM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 62,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.