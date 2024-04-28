Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $175.36

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.36 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 187.50 ($2.32). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.21), with a volume of 5,253 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NXR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.89) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Norcros Trading Up 0.6 %

Norcros Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The stock has a market cap of £160.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

