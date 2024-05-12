BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 2,430,983 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1,081.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.58% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $205,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $76.88. 3,209,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,178. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

