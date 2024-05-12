Pecaut & CO. Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.40. 1,308,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

