Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.95. The company has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

