iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 14.8% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $38,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

