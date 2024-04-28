Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

AON has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. AON has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AON to earn $17.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $285.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.06. AON has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at AON

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. UBS Group lowered their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.