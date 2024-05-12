Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 20,086 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Express were worth $41,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $6,108,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in American Express by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in American Express by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,691 shares of company stock valued at $70,856,898 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,212. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $243.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.52 and its 200-day moving average is $197.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

