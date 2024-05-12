Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,586 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,586 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,356,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

