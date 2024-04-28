Emera Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.717 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
Emera Trading Up 0.6 %
TSE:EMA opened at C$46.43 on Friday. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2788927 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
