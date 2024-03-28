Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after purchasing an additional 328,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 530,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,122. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.