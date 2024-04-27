PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,961. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $241.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

