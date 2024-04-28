VerusCoin (VRSC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,841.02

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.59 million and $2,841.02 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,113,218 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,111,179.89781225. The last known price of VerusCoin is 0.89013632 USD and is up 5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,618.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

