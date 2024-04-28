Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.36

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.36 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 67.88 ($0.84). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.82), with a volume of 111,425 shares changing hands.

Jarvis Securities Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £29.52 million, a P/E ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Jarvis Securities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.43%. Jarvis Securities’s payout ratio is 9,166.67%.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

