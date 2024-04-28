Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Plumas Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PLBC opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.73. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Plumas Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Boigon sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

