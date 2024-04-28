Darrow Company Inc. Buys 2,268 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Darrow Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $65.04 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

