Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,223,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,403,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,960,000 after purchasing an additional 271,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,277,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,723,000 after acquiring an additional 83,785 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.47 and a 12 month high of $209.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

