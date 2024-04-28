VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Darrow Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

