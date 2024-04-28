Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 2,416 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 224,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.38 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

